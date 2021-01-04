Scott Dolson comments on IU being venue for 2021 NCAA Tournament
On Monday, the NCAA announced that the 2021 NCAA Tournament would be hosted in the state of Indiana.
Assembly Hall was named one of the venues for the tournament.
Indiana AD Scott Dolson commented on the announcement. IU last hosted an NCAA Tournament game in 1981.
“We are honored to team with our friends at the NCAA in Indianapolis for the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament this spring and host games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall,” said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. “March Madness is the highlight event for all college basketball student-athletes and fans, and we are excited to welcome the tournament back to Bloomington for the first time since 1981.
"We are also appreciative of the extraordinary lengths that the NCAA is going to in an effort to protect the health and safety of students, coaches, fans and communities by bringing the event to one central location in Indianapolis. Congratulations and thank you to everyone involved in Indianapolis for coming together to find a way to ensure that this cherished college sporting event can happen safely this spring.”
