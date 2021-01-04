The Indiana Hoosiers recently offered DJ Wesolak, a four star defensive end from Boonville, Missouri.

Wesolak told TheHoosier.com that the offer from Indiana interests him due to the culture the Hoosiers have and the love the coaching staff has shown.

"I've talked to Coach (Kevin) Peoples a lot, and he likes how quick I am off the ball and thinks I can make an impact quickly," Wesolak said.

In addition to the offer from Indiana, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound standout also has offers from the likes of Arkansas, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas, among others.