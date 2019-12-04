The Hoosier Daily: December 4
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Devonte Green puts Indiana's potential on display with career night
The competition wasn’t too tall for Indiana against Florida State
Instant Reaction: Indiana 80, No. 17 Florida State 64
Vinny Sciury goes in-depth on his decision to flip to Indiana
Texas safety Bryson Bonds reacts to Indiana's in-home visit
Video: Instant reaction to Indiana's 80-64 win over No. 17 Florida State
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over No. 17 Florida State
WATCH: Peyton Ramsey talks winning the Bucket, preparing for bowl game
Indiana defenders, specialists earn All-Big Ten honors
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Hoosiers brought the Bucket to the basketball game. #iufb #iubb pic.twitter.com/nNENFDPpNe— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 4, 2019
I interpret those CFP results as good news for #iufb— CrimsonCast (@CrimsonCast) December 4, 2019
NEWS: Beer and wine sales totaled just over $470,000 at Memorial Stadium this season.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) December 3, 2019
Of that, IU's share was just over $200,000 -- about $180,000 staying with the athletic department and $20,000 going to the Dean of Students Office for substance use prevention programs. #iufb
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton on Indiana: "There's no doubt that this is the best team we've played to this point." #iubb— Inside the Hall (@insidethehall) December 4, 2019
Final box score for Indiana’s 80-64 win over No. 17 Florida State #iubb pic.twitter.com/wbOiMBclQw— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 4, 2019
Rob Phinisee was back at practice yesterday then hurt his ankle on a one-on-one drill. That's why he was in a boot today.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 4, 2019
Miller said he "maybe" could have gotten into the game tonight. #iubb
Headlines
IU did more than just beat the first good team it's seen this year — the Hoosiers showed no fear -- Indianapolis Star
Doyel: The Devonte Green Experience is a blast, and this IU team could be special -- Indianapolis Star
ScoopTalk: Choppin' the 'Noles -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU passes first test in win over Florida State -- Herald Bulletin
Devonte Green provides spark off the bench for IU men’s basketball in victory over No. 17 Florida State -- Indiana Daily Student
Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Florida State -- Inside The Hall
Video: Leonard Hamilton reacts to loss at Indiana -- Inside The Hall
Beer, Wine sales at Memorial Stadium hit $470K -- Hoosier Sports Report
----
