Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Hoosiers brought the Bucket to the basketball game. #iufb #iubb pic.twitter.com/nNENFDPpNe

I interpret those CFP results as good news for #iufb

NEWS: Beer and wine sales totaled just over $470,000 at Memorial Stadium this season. Of that, IU's share was just over $200,000 -- about $180,000 staying with the athletic department and $20,000 going to the Dean of Students Office for substance use prevention programs. #iufb

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton on Indiana: "There's no doubt that this is the best team we've played to this point." #iubb

Final box score for Indiana’s 80-64 win over No. 17 Florida State #iubb pic.twitter.com/wbOiMBclQw

Rob Phinisee was back at practice yesterday then hurt his ankle on a one-on-one drill. That's why he was in a boot today. Miller said he "maybe" could have gotten into the game tonight. #iubb

IU did more than just beat the first good team it's seen this year — the Hoosiers showed no fear -- Indianapolis Star

Doyel: The Devonte Green Experience is a blast, and this IU team could be special -- Indianapolis Star

ScoopTalk: Choppin' the 'Noles -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU passes first test in win over Florida State -- Herald Bulletin

Devonte Green provides spark off the bench for IU men’s basketball in victory over No. 17 Florida State -- Indiana Daily Student

Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Florida State -- Inside The Hall

Video: Leonard Hamilton reacts to loss at Indiana -- Inside The Hall

Beer, Wine sales at Memorial Stadium hit $470K -- Hoosier Sports Report