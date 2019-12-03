WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over No. 17 Florida State
Indiana head coach Archie Miller, junior forward Justin Smith, senior guard Devonte Green and freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis talked to the media following Indiana's 80-64 win over No. 17 Florida State on Tuesday in Bloomington.
Watch what they had to say in the videos below.
Archie Miller
Justin Smith, Devonte Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis
