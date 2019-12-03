News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-03 18:53:40 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Peyton Ramsey talks winning the Bucket, preparing for bowl game

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Indiana redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey talked to the media in the rowing locker room inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday evening about winning the Old Oaken Bucket and how he and the team are preparing for a bowl game.

Watch what he had to say in the video below.

Holiday pick-it sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheHoosier.Com and get FREE gear too! CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}