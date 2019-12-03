WATCH: Peyton Ramsey talks winning the Bucket, preparing for bowl game
Indiana redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey talked to the media in the rowing locker room inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday evening about winning the Old Oaken Bucket and how he and the team are preparing for a bowl game.
Watch what he had to say in the video below.
