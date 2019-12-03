Despite their 7-0 start to the season, many questions remain about just how good this Indiana team is. The Hoosiers have yet to play a power five opponent on the season and Louisiana Tech represents their lone top 100 win according to Kenpom. However, that will change on Tuesday night as Indiana prepares to face the #17 ranked Florida State Seminoles in Assembly Hall.

The Seminoles offense has been solid to start the season, as Florida State finds themselves ranked 52nd in offensive adjusted efficiency on the season. Despite an effective field goal percentage of just 50.7% (126th in the nation), the Seminoles make up for that with strong offensive rebounding and their ability to get to the free throw line.

Florida State’s offensive rebounding percentage of 33.5% ranks 53rd in the country, while their free throw rate of 40.4 sits at 42nd nationally. Not only do the Seminoles do a good job of getting to the line, they’re more than capable of knocking down their attempts at the line, as their free throw percentage of 77.8% ranks 22nd in the country.

One of the major concerns to arise from the early season for Indiana has been their lackluster perimeter defense, but the Seminoles have similarly struggled from the perimeter. One of the major reasons for the Seminoles subpar effective field goal percentage lies with their struggles from behind the arc, where their three-point percentage of 31.6% ranks 209th in the country.