Texas safety Bryson Bonds reacts to Indiana's in-home visit
Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and safeties coach Kasey Teegardin paid a visit to Texas 2020 safety and Indiana priority target Bryson Bonds on Monday to begin the in-home visits this week.
Indiana's staff has hit the ground running on the recruiting, driving to nearby homes of 2020 commitments less than 24 hours after winning the Old Oaken Bucket and boarding planes Monday for further destinations, including Arizona and Texas.
One of the first prospects visited during this significant recruiting week was Texas 2020 safety Bryson Bonds. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and safeties coach Kasey Teegardin made their ways to Crowley to see the priority 2020 target.
"It was great," Bonds told TheHoosier.com. "I had a great conversation with them, and it makes me even more excited to be there this weekend."
Awesome home visit with @CoachTee34 and @KaneWommack ! Can’t wait to be there for my official this weekend!🔴⚪️#iufb pic.twitter.com/ns91lDLOVj— 🥶¹⁹ (@Brysonbonds19) December 3, 2019
Bonds will make an official visit to Indiana next weekend, Dec. 3, and it's clear that he is emerging as the top target for a position where Indiana is only taking one commitment in the class
