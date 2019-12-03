Video: Instant reaction to Indiana's 80-64 win over No. 17 Florida State
TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman and Nick Baumgart give their instant reactions to Indiana 80-64 upset win over No. 17 Florida State in Bloomington on Tuesday night.
