The Big Ten announced the 2019 All-Big Ten honors for defense and special teams on Tuesday evening, and several Hoosiers' names were called.

USA Today Images

Logan Justus – Second Team All-Big Ten

Fifth-year senior kicker Logan Justus earned the highest honor among Indiana defenders and specialists, as he was named Second Team All-Big Ten. Entering the final week of the regular season, Justus was one of just three kickers nationally to have a perfect field goal percentage (14-of-14). He finished the year 14-of-17 after missing three field goals at Purdue. His field goal percentage dropped to second in the Big Ten, but his 14 consecutive field goals to start a season is second in program history. He was also 44-of-45 on extra-point attempts.

Haydon Whitehead – Honorable Mention

Indiana senior punter Haydon Whitehead received All-Big Ten Honorable Mention from the conference coaches. The Australian punter kicked his career-long of 65 yards agains tMichigan State this season and averaged a career-high of 42.1 yards per punt. His 21 punts inside the 20-yard line is the most since he placed 33 inside the 20 in his first year at Indiana, and he's connected on punts of 50-plus yards for a career-best nine times. Whitehead was granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA earlier this season.

Tiawan Mullen – Honorable Mention

True freshman cornerback Tiawan Mullen earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors from the conference media and coaches. Mullen's performance against Michigan State was his welcome party, as he stuck to then-Big Ten leading wide receiver Darrell Stewart. Throughout the season, Mullen has totaled 12 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries and 21 of his 24 tackles were solo.

Micah McFadden – Honorable Mention

Sophomore linebacker Micah McFadden showed some of the most growth on the Indiana defense throughout the season, and he was rewarded with an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honor from the conference coaches. McFadden led Indiana with 55 total tackles and 8.0 tackles for loss, and he added 1.5 sacks and an interception.

Demarcus Elliott – Honorable Mention