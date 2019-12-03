When Ohio offensive lineman Vinny Sciury made the trip to Bloomington to watch the Indiana-Michigan game late in November, he didn't know he'd flip his commitment from Toledo to Indiana, at least not that day.

He knew that he had liked the conversations he'd had with Indiana offensive line coach Darren Hiller through text, and he understood that the Indiana offer he had received two weeks before – which he marks by the Nov. 10 game between the Los Angeles Rams and his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers he was watching when the Hoosiers called – was his best offer to date.

But his relationship with Toledo offensive line coach Mike Hallett was strong, and his father, who he credits as the most important person in getting him to where he is in football, couldn't make the trip because of sickness.

Indiana did enough to bypass those concerns and flipped Sciury shortly after his visit.

"They just completely blew everything out of the water for me on that visit. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to be a part of this,’” Sciury told TheHoosier.com. “When I went on that visit, it was like lightning in a bottle, man. I saw the school, I saw the environment for the game, and it was kind of no doubt.”