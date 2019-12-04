Indiana upset No. 17 Florida State by putting together a more complete performance. Free throws and rebounding have been a staple all season, but a definitive defensive performance gave life to the packed crowd at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana’s competition rose to new heights Saturday night as Florida State stepped onto the court in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. With defensive concerns looming over an undefeated team — to some, an untested team — the Hoosiers won with a stifling performance when the ball was in the Seminoles’ hands.

The team returned to its winning formula with superior efforts on the glass and at the free-throw line, but much-needed contributions on the defensive end of the court were key for the team’s 80-64 upset over the No. 17 team in the country.

“I thought our guys rose to the occasion of the opponent and we're ready to play,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said after the game. “It wasn't pretty at all, but I will say this: I think if you play against Florida State and you watch them play, it's not an easy game. They overwhelm you with their consistency and how it never goes away.”

Florida State jumped out to a quick 11-4 lead in the first half, utilizing an average height of 79.2 inches across its roster — tops in the nation according to KenPom.com. The Seminoles’ starting center Dominik Olejniczak stood at 7-feet and converted his only two field goals of the game and nabbing two rebounds as part of that lead before disappearing from the stat sheet.

Over the next 7:43, the Hoosiers kept the Seminoles scoreless. Miller’s young team went on a dominant 14-2 run and the opposition would never retake the lead.

But ranked teams find a way to claw their way back into games. Florida State came into the game shooting a combined 31.6 percent from three-point range. It turned to the perimeter to open up the second half since Indiana wouldn’t budge on easy shots near the paint.

Three shots later, it was was a six-point game.

However, the packed crowd that filled the arena with relentless cheers during the early stages of the game continued to let its enthusiasm be heard, as the Hoosiers battled the second-half struggles.

“When they started coming back, they really gave us energy,” Smith said of the Indiana fans. “This is the best place to play basketball in college basketball. So they helped us a lot tonight and we were able to get the win.”

Indiana suffocated a team that wanted to be at and around the rim. It forced 18 turnovers throughout the game while Florida State had to settle for tough, contested jump shots at the same time.

When the Seminoles started hitting from deep, the Hoosiers had to adjust. Florida State finished shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the arc.

With the help from a team-high eight rebounds from freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, six from senior guard Devonte Green and another five from Smith, the Hoosiers had a 35-25 rebounding margin over the lengthy visiting squad.

“They bring four or five to the glass,” Smith said. “So we really had to focus on boxing our man out, especially the bigger guys. And then going after the balls, not just letting them bounce. Bringing them in with two hands and being aggressive on the glass.”

Both the forwards were on the floor for a team-high 35 minutes each, a big reason why the team was able to keep up with the athletic frames of their opponents. Jackson-Davis only elevated his game in the second half as he tallied two blocks and two steals to help prevent the Seminoles from regaining any momentum.

He posted the second-most points on the team with 15 and hit on nine of his 14 free throws.

"Trayce continues to be a monster on the boards," Miller said. "And that's, to me, how we're going to win. We're going to win with trying to take care of the ball a little bit better. We're going to win by, obviously, getting to the foul line. And we got to rebound like crazy."

Despite the continued excellence of Jackson-Davis, Smith and Green, the quietest performance of the night belonged to sophomore forward Damezi Anderson.

Miller said he brought the physicality they needed, an accomplishment that went beyond the box score where he put up only three points. His presence prevented Florida State from attempted to play with a smaller lineup because he could match up on the defensive end while posing a threat on offense.

“He was ready to play,” he said. “I knew he was ready to play on Sunday. He worked out on Sunday for a good 30, 40 minutes, and I mean no one was more excited for him to be in the gym at 4 o'clock on a Sunday afternoon.”

While it might look like it was Green against the Seminoles at first glance, as the lone Indiana senior posted a career-high 30 points, it was truly a team effort that was needed to win the game.

For now, some of the questions swirling around the program have been answered, at least to some degree, and the team is still undefeated. But consistency becomes the newest concern heading into the real part of the season.

Mid-major opponents are in the rearview mirror, and Indiana will hope to jostle for an AP Top-25 ranking should its record remain unblemished after a Big Ten matchup with Wisconsin on Saturday. Tonight was the starting point for a team that Miller said can be very good and very competitive.

“A lot of people have been saying we have been facing littler teams,” Jackson-Davis said. “How are they going to do against the big dogs? Well, you witnessed it, so I would just say that we just got to play hard and just do our thing.”