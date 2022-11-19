Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Michigan State
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana heads to East Lansing for its final road game of the year, trying to pick up a much-needed win against Michigan State.
The Hoosiers have lost seven games in a row and haven’t won in the Big Ten since the season-opener.
Michigan State has won three of its last four games and is just one win away from bowl game eligibility.
Kick is set for 12 pm ET on BTN.
A Look At Michigan State
Early Look: Getting to know Michigan State
Opposing View: Michigan State HC Mel Tucker Discusses Indiana
A Look At The Matchup
Player Q&A: Dexter Williams, Dasan McCullough and others preview MSU
Coach Q&A: Tom Allen previews Michigan State
Staff Picks: Indiana vs Michigan State
Game Preview: Indiana vs. Michigan State - storylines, key players, how to watch
Other Storylines
IU needs to stick with Dexter Williams for future success of program
Off-field chemistry looks to aid young offensive core
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.