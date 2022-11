Indiana stays on the road this weekend as it travels to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans.

The Hoosiers are currently on a seven-game losing streak and are coming off of two blowout losses to Penn State and Ohio State. Quarterback issues remain a theme as Connor Bazelak was benched just three series into the game for Dexter Williams.

For Michigan State, after losing four in a row, it has now won three of the last four to come in at 5-5 on the season.

Here is a look at some of the key players, stats and notes ahead of Indiana's matchup with the Spartans.