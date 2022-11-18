Take a look at everything you need to know about Indiana's clash with the host Spartans on Saturday.

On the other hand, Mel Tucker's Michigan State Spartans (5-5, 3-4 B1G) come into this weekend's contest with all to play for. Although it's been a letdown of sorts following last season's meteoric rise, the Spartans can still find themselves bowl eligible with one more triumph from their final two outings of the year.

Indiana got pounded by the conference's best team last week, a 56-14 manhandling by the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Hoosiers' winless streak now sits at 7 games, having not seen the positive side of the scoreboard since the thrilling 33-30 victory over Western Kentucky over two months ago. Indiana was defeated in every facet last Saturday, the Buckeyes having no issue doing whatever they pleased in the win. With only rivalry game trophies and bragging rights left, the Hoosiers are simply looking for anything to carry into next season.

Indiana's penultimate game of the 2022 season is here. In some fashion, it's flown by, but as Tom Allen's Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6 in Big Ten play) hit the road for their final road contest of the year, the past seven outings have been an absolute drag.

Led by quarterback Jack Tuttle, Indiana accumulated more first downs, more total yardage, and had a lead at halftime, but the Spartans pulled ahead late in the third quarter and never looked back despite a lackluster performance from feature back Kenneth Walker III. The loss dropped Indiana to 2-4 on the 2021 season.

WR DJ Matthews didn't make the trip to Ohio State last weekend, so he may be one to watch out for this week.

LB Bradley Jennings Jr went down last week, and his status is unknown for this week. He'll likely be a game-time decision.

LB Cam Jones is inching closer to a return, but there's been no reason to believe he'll be back this week.

How much Dexter Williams do we see on Saturday?

Allen revealed last week that the plan was for the redshirt sophomore quarterback who has found incremental success with moving the ball to split snaps with Bazelak before the game started. Yet, once the game started, Williams showed he was capable of running the offense and periodically moving the chains, even against the best defense in the conference.

It shouldn't come as any surprise to see him in some capacity this weekend. The only question remains how much of him we'll see. Bazelak was benched just three series into last week's game, and the struggles from the position have been abundant all season. It may not be such a bad idea to get the only guy that's healthy and been able to move the ball the last two weeks the most looks possible.

Is he going to start? Will he be on a pitch count once he's in? Indiana can only find out what they really have in him with more consistent reps.

Is this Indiana's best chance at a win remaining?

It may feel like grasping at straws to look at the upcoming game this way, but it's not out of the realm to believe Indiana has a legitimate chance to make something happen in East Lansing this weekend.

Truthfully, Michigan State is far from stellar in many facets of the game. Their situation is still more favorable than the one the Hoosiers face right now, but this game is truly unpredictable. The flashes of promise shown from the offense when Williams and his cast are in sync have been intriguing. If Indiana can replicate those moments and be somewhat consistent against a porous Spartan defense, then Indiana just might do enough to find themselves competitive on Saturday.

It's a big "if," but it's there regardless.

Can Indiana's defense make any sort of stand for themselves?

The Hoosiers' secondary is the worst in the conference against the aerial attack statistically. Michigan State boasts multiple downfield targets and a quarterback who is tied for the conference lead in 20+ yard touchdowns. Above all else, Indiana has struggled to get off the field on third downs this year.

All of this sounds like a recipe for Chad Wilt and Tom Allen's defense to once again be torn to shreds. Yet, if things play out like they have in weeks past, the Spartan attack doesn't need to be potent 24/7. It only has to be effective enough to keep the chains moving, something many an opponent has been able to do against the cream and crimson this year.

Plus, with the absence of a run game or an ability to take time off the clock on a drive less than 10 plays long, the Indiana defense is once again set to be on the field all afternoon on Saturday. Unless they make a statement and have a monumental turnaround, it may not be in the cards for the Hoosiers this year.