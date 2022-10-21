Indiana heads to Rutgers this weekend to take on the Scarlet Knight during their Homecoming weekend. The Hoosiers sit at 3-4 on the season after four straight losses. Indiana is coming off of a loss to Maryland in which the Hoosiers seemed to be in control at times, but mental lapses caused the loss. This is a critical game if Indiana is looking to head to a bowl game. Rutgers comes in at 3-3 on the season and is coming off of a bye week last week. Rutgers is dealing with a three-game losing streak. The Scarlet Knights fired their offensive coordinator heading into the bye week. Kick is set for Noon ET on Saturday. Here are our TheHoosier.com staff picks for the game.

TheHoosier.com staff gives their predictions for Indiana's game against Rutgers..

Jim Coyle

Indiana let another game slip away last week at home against Maryland but seemed to show some progress on the offensive side of the ball. Connor Bazelak had his best outing of the season. Unfortunately, it was the defense that ultimately let IU down along with critical penalties at the absolute wrong time. The Hoosiers have to clean up the mistakes on the defensive side of the ball where the secondary has shown to be a weakness rather than a strength this season. I hate to call anything a must-win game, but this certainly falls into that category if Indiana has any hope of reaching bowl eligibility. I think the Hoosiers have found something on offense and Tom Allen is determined to get the defense turned around. Prediction: Indiana 38, Rutgers 24

Alec Lasley

This is a matchup of two of the worst offenses in the Big Ten but the good thing for Indiana is it should have more playmakers on that side of the ball. Rutgers plays two and sometimes three QBs in the game and none of the three have showed any big of success at leading a team down the field for multiple scores in a game. Good thing for an Indiana defense that is looking to rebound off of a bad outing last week. On the flip side, Rutgers has one of the better defenses in the Big Ten and country in certain categories. This could be a low scoring game, with whoever has the ball last having the best chance to come out on top. The one x-factor is the new offensive coordinator for Rutgers. Does he make things significantly better? Probably not. But he could. In the end, I think the lack of playmakers and production from the Rutgers offense is too much to overcome for the Scarlet Knights. As bad as the IU offense has been at times, it has shown the ability to score points. Hoosiers get a much-needed win to end a four-game skid. Prediction: Indiana 24, Rutgers 14

Keegan Nickoson

A real make or break game for both teams, I think Indiana will come out on top. With so much uncertainty looming around the Rutgers offense I think Tom Allen and company will apply pressure and take full advantage. Offensively, I think the quick strike offense will continue. Rutgers defensive front is solid and will likely not give Bazelak significant time in the pocket. I think this game comes down to turnovers, in which Indiana will have more and set themselves up in good position offensively on multiple possessions. Prediction: Indiana 23, Rutgers 14

Mason Williams

Indiana's season is on it's last gasp before the calendar turns to November, the Hoosiers failing to capitalize on opportunities against some of the lesser opponents left on their schedule over the past few weeks. As Indiana looks to win their first game in over a month, the search continues on into Piscataway, where the Hoosiers get a team coming off of a bye for the third time this season, and again with a new coordinator to scheme against and try to predict. There are no "almost" must-wins left on the Hoosier slate. In order for Indiana to completely avoid the same tailspin their '21 campaign fell into, the Hoosiers have to leave New Jersey with a victory. In ugly, ugly fashion, I think the Hoosiers do so. Prediction: Indiana 23, Rutgers 17

Kevin Vera

Both teams go into the weekend in need of a win with very similar situations. The difference this game will simply be how the Hoosiers have played in recent weeks. Yes, Indiana is on a four game losing streak but they have kept things close and have typically been either one or two possessions away from a win. Rutgers has arguably looked like the worst team in the big ten while Indiana at times has shown a little bit of light. This game won’t really serve much for either teams future as I suspect both teams will lose out but I feel Indiana is in a much better position to win this game considering the season both teams have had. Prediction: Indiana 27, Rutgers 20

Kyler Staley