Indiana heads on the road again for its final game away from home this season, traveling to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. The Hoosiers are on a seven-game losing streak and are out of any type of bowl contention. They also look to have a different starting quarterback this week with Dexter Williams. We'll see how much the playbook opens with someone who wasn't even taking second-team reps a week ago. Michigan State comes into this matchup as winners of three of its last four games and still have bowl eligibility on the table. The Spartans haven't shown a lot of consistency this season but will try to do so this weekend. Kick is set for 12 pm ET on Saturday. Here are our TheHoosier.com staff picks for the game.

Jim Coyle

Tom Allen is looking towards two "trophy games" to hopes of salvaging the 2022 campaign. Michigan State will bring the 'Old Brass Spittoon' out of the trophy case for Saturdays game against Indiana. The Hoosiers have had a disappointing season, and Sparty's was headed in that direction after losing four straight. But now Michigan State's only loss in their last 4 games is to No. 3 Michigan. They responded by going to Illinois and snapping the Illini's 6 game winning streak. They are also only one game from bowl eligibility, something Indiana is not fighting for. Mel Tucker's team has found something. Indiana will not make it easy, but I think Sparty holds onto the spittoon. Prediction: Michigan State 38, Indiana 23

Alec Lasley

I think a lot will depend on the playbook and how much Dexter Williams learned this week. From someone not getting many second-team reps to now the expected starter in just two weeks is a stress on the play calling. But, Williams has shown the ability to create plays and positive yardage regardless of the play. Indiana is coming off of two straight beatdowns and MSU is playing much better than a few weeks ago. I don't think this is going to be a runaway for the Spartans and honestly, wouldn't be totally surprised if Indiana actually pulled this one out. In the end, I do think Michigan State prevails. Prediction: Michigan State 21, Indiana 17

Keegan Nickoson

I have an irrational amount of confidence in this Indiana offense IF Dexter Williams is the starter for the whole game. I think this would force Allen's hand to incorporate Jaylin Lucas into the offense, being that he has so much chemistry with Williams. Also, his confidence to throw it up to AJ Barner and Donaven McCulley could lead to more success in the redzone. Additionally, wouldn't it be the most Michigan State thing to end up ineligible for a bowl after a loss to Indiana and a subsequent loss to Penn State? Honestly, who would be surprised? Prediction: Indiana 24, Michigan State 23

Mason Williams

As the season enters it's penultimate week for Indiana, it's one that feels rather familiar. It's another week spent reeling and trying to recover from a loss, and it's another one spent without a publicly-known starting quarterback. The Hoosiers haven't won a ball game since Charles Campbell stepped up and hit a 51-yarder to down Western Kentucky just over two months ago, but it feels like much, much longer than that. Heading into East Lansing for their final matchup on the road, I think Indiana rolls with Dexter Williams and their youth and hold their own for a little bit, but ultimately, I just don't see Tom Allen and company winning another ball game this season. Michigan State keeps the Spittoon and punches their ticket to a bowl game. Prediction: Michigan State 31, Indiana 17

Kevin Vera

This is a tough one. Michigan State off the year on a weird foot and well, the Hoosiers have just spun out of control the last few weeks. The spartans, who are a pretty average team, are looking to clinch a bowl at home and I don’t think the Hoosiers are much of a threat defensively or offensively. The quarterback is still in question for Indiana and that doesn’t make things easier for the offense to click. I can’t give anything to Indiana just because in pretty much every aspect Indiana has shown to get progressively worse the past couple of weeks. It just feels like this will be another nail in the coffin for the Hoosiers disastrous 2022. Prediction: Michigan State 31, Indiana 17

