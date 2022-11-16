As we enter than waning weeks of the 2022 college football season, Indiana stands at 3-7 following a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus last weekend. Connor Bazelak started the game for the Hoosiers, but after three consecutive three-and-outs Indiana head coach Tom Allen decided to make a move out of desperation, putting in dual-threat sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II. Despite being behind 21 points, Williams instantly injected life into offensive coordinator Walt Bell's offense, striking for a 49-yard pass to receiver Andison Coby. Williams also extended plays with his legs on numerous occasions, showing what a true "dual-threat" quarterback can provide for a slowing offense.

One of his two touchdown strikes on the day would go to one of his best friends and lifting partners, Donaven McCulley. That being McCulley's first-ever collegiate touchdown made getting that ball from Williams even more special. "It felt good, I want another one...," McCulley said. "I would feel very comfortable with him being quarterback, I work out with Dex a lot." That friendship with the likely starting quarterback for the remainder of the season isn't limited to McCulley, an incredibly talented oversized receiver. True freshman running back Jaylin Lucas has tied himself to the sophomore quarterback in his first year with the Hoosiers.

What would it look like for Allen to surround Williams with people he knows and has built relationships with on the field? The snap counts for McCulley probably wouldn't change, given Indiana's injury situation at receiver. But the confidence Williams would have to go to the Lawrence North graduate might be heightened compared to what Bazelak had. Williams was asked his favorite part about being a quarterback, his answer was building relationships and getting what you give. "Whether it's J-Luc or D-Mac, those are two of my best friends off the field," said Williams. "Obviously you saw with D-Mac, the ball was going to him a couple of times."

The more important question is if Indiana would partner Williams with Lucas in the backfield, finally giving the true freshman speed threat a legitimate role as a bell-cow back. I asked Allen if that off-the-field chemistry could possibly influence potential packages and increased snap counts come Saturday. "Anytime you have connectivity with guys, it's positive," Allen said. "That's why I think it's ideal as you move forward and you have a guy that's a quarterback, a leader of your team, that guys gravitate towards him. That's what you want." Allen would also mention that trying to create that connectivity throughout your whole offense is paramount to the team's success on the field while also having a positive player retention rate in this new age of college football and the transfer portal. "That's where in today's balance of quarterbacks staying places and moving around, it happens every place. To be able to create that continuity and connectivity is challenging without question." You've seen it in the NFL, the Stafford-Kupp, Carr-Adams connections that go so far above just surface-level talent. The chemistry can make both players better. Williams having that with McCulley and Lucas could potentially help Indiana salvage something from this treacherous season. AJ Barner even mentioned it postgame when asked about his touchdown Ohio State. He was just "happy somebody gave him the chance to go up and get one". Having that confidence in your guys and trusting they can go up and make a play is absolutely necessary. Bazelak showcased that early in the year with DJ Matthews and Cam Camper.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BSiBCYXJuZXIgc25hZ3MgaXQgYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW5kaWFuYUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBJbmRpYW5hRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IHRha2VzIG9uZSBiYWNrISDwn5mM IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YcjFTU3VMWm5pIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vWHIxU1N1TFpuaTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBG b290YmFsbCAoQENGQk9ORk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NGQk9ORk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xNTkxNDg3ODA0NTIwODczOTg0P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

It won't hurt that Williams will have one of the best safety valves in the Big Ten, Jaylin Lucas, at his disposal. Allen said their relationship is something they try to gameplan for when preparing for opposing offenses. "I think it's like anything else, when a guy feels more comfortable with certain guys he's going to look to them when he breaks the pocket or is back in the pocket or reading a progression or not," Allen said. "We know that. We always say, who does the quarterback look to when he needs a play? That's usually the guy we try to take away. There's no question that can be a part of those guys feeling confident with each other, playing well together, and looking for each other when they are out there."