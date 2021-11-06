Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Michigan
Indiana heads on the road looking for its first Big Ten win of the season.
The Hoosiers currently sit at 2-6, while Michigan sits at 7-1. Both teams are coming off of a loss.
Kick is set for 7:30 pm ET on FOX.
Here is all of the week's coverage leading up to Saturday's matchup.
A Look At Michigan:
Early Look: Getting to know Michigan (PREM)
Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan (PREM)
Coach Talk: Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh discuss Indiana (FREE)
A Look At The Matchup:
Three keys to an Indiana win over Michigan (PREM)
WATCH: Tom Allen recaps Maryland, previews Michigan (FREE)
Game Preview: Indiana seeks to end four-game losing streak in the Big House (FREE)
Other Storylines:
Indiana looking to finally piece together a complete game (PREM)
Donaven McCulley ready to build on first career start with next opportunity (FREE)
WATCH: Nick Sheridan talks McCulley's play, adjustments made and more (FREE)
----
