{{ timeAgo('2021-11-06 10:26:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Michigan

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana heads on the road looking for its first Big Ten win of the season.

The Hoosiers currently sit at 2-6, while Michigan sits at 7-1. Both teams are coming off of a loss.

Kick is set for 7:30 pm ET on FOX.

Here is all of the week's coverage leading up to Saturday's matchup.

IU heads to Ann Arbor looking for its first Big Ten win of the season. (Marc Lebryk)
A Look At Michigan:

Early Look: Getting to know Michigan (PREM)

Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan (PREM)

Coach Talk: Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh discuss Indiana (FREE)


A Look At The Matchup:

Three keys to an Indiana win over Michigan (PREM)

WATCH: Tom Allen recaps Maryland, previews Michigan (FREE)

Game Preview: Indiana seeks to end four-game losing streak in the Big House (FREE)

Staff Picks: Indiana vs Michigan (FREE)

Other Storylines:

Indiana looking to finally piece together a complete game (PREM)

Donaven McCulley ready to build on first career start with next opportunity (FREE)

WATCH: Nick Sheridan talks McCulley's play, adjustments made and more (FREE)

----

