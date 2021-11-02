Indiana looking to finally piece together a complete game

Indiana has struggled to put together a complete game all season. Sitting at 2-6 and failing to win a Big Ten game up to this point, you can easily point to numerous reasons why this season hasn't gone according to plan.

The biggest reason for that is failing to be consistent on both sides of the ball at the same time.

The Hoosiers rank 109th in points per game and 106th in opponents points per game. Both rank outside of the top 100 in the country.

Whether it's the offense or the defense -- both need to step up and find a consistent level of play heading down the stretch.

"Yeah. The syncing the performances part is frustrating," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "... you go through, and there's the execution piece and there's the technique part of it. And this goes into just trying to continue to find a winning formula to be able to put it all together."