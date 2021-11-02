WATCH: Nick Sheridan talks McCulley's play, adjustments made and more
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan discusses freshman QB Donaven McCulley's play, his development, offensive adjustments and more.
Above is the full Q&A.
(Video courtesy of TheHoosier.com)
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.