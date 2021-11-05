Game Preview: Indiana seeks to end four-game losing streak in the Big House

After Indiana’s close 38-35 defeat on the road against Maryland last weekend, the Hoosiers will conclude their two-game road trip by playing No. 9 Michigan.

"Got a great opportunity this week to head to Ann Arbor, take on the Wolverines," head coach Tom Allen said in a press conference on Monday. "That's going to be a tough test for us as we progress through our season and continue to seek after getting a very important win."

IU is on a four-game losing streak, all coming from conference opponents. Its winless 0-5 conference record this season places them last in the eastern division.

To break its losing streak, IU will have to play against a top-10 foe in a hostile environment. Michigan's stadium, nicknamed "The Big House," has the largest capacity in the United States, seating approximately 107,600 fans.

The Hoosiers' last game in a similar-sized venue saw a 24-0 shutout loss to a top-10 Penn State team. While Michigan's atmosphere is not considered as hostile as Penn State, it can pack almost 1,000 more fans into its bleachers.

After injuries benched quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle, IU turned to third-string and true freshman Donaven McCulley against Maryland last week. McCulley completed 14 of 25 passes for 242 yards and threw two touchdowns in his first collegiate start.

However, McCulley's start in a 54,000 seat stadium, which Maryland fans didn't fully occupy, raises concerns that he isn't battle-tested enough. After all, McCulley was playing to achieve a sectional championship in high school this time last year.

"It's going to be a very hostile environment, a whole lot of fans cheering against him," Allen said on Thursday. "That'll be another growth opportunity for him and for our team."

Despite being so young and having to fill the role of the starting quarterback unexpectedly, Allen discussed positive attributes about McCulley's character.

"He's had to grow up really, really fast, but I think his poise and his natural confidence is starting to show," Allen said. "This is another opportunity; you never know how someone's going to respond in those adverse conditions."

Though the Hoosiers are nearly a 20-point underdog heading into the matchup, an invisible factor will potentially add fuel to the fire. IU is currently 2-6, and with only four regular-season games remaining, the Hoosiers presumably have to win out to contend for a bowl game.

"They understand. They know. We don't have to talk about it a lot. The captains mentioned it when I met with them," Allen said. "And they understand what's at stake."