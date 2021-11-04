Three keys to an Indiana win over Michigan

After losing a close one on the road against Maryland this past week, the Hoosiers now have their backs against the wall needing to win each of their last four games to reach bowl eligibility.

To begin this four game stand, they must travel to Ann Arbor and take down a solid Michigan squad aiming to bounce back from a tough loss to Michigan State.

That is a tall task for a struggling Indiana team that missed a golden opportunity to get back on track a week ago.

Last year the Hoosiers defeated the Wolverines for the first time since 1987, a result that Michigan will be trying to avenge when Indiana comes to town this Saturday.

Michigan is currently favored by 20 points, making it seem unlikely that Indiana could have a shot at winning this game, but there is hope.

Here are three things the Hoosiers need to do to come out on top in the Big House and return to Bloomington with a win.