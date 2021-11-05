Donaven McCulley ready to build on first career start with next opportunity

"I just think even the throwing confidence, ball placement, the tempo with which the ball comes out of his hand, there is a higher level of belief because of reps and the experience he has from these last couple of games," Allen said. "I think it is a collective thing, but you can see the way he carries himself, the way he communicates more loudly -- because you are louder when you are confident -- as he is running the offense."

The only difference this week from last is he has a full game of starter's experience under his belt -- something head coach Tom Allen can tell is helping his young quarterback's confidence.

Now, at week 10 in the season, the Lawrence North product is preparing for his second straight start this weekend on the road against a top-10 program in Michigan.

Indiana came into the Maryland game combining for just 28 points in Big Ten play. McCulley -- in his first start -- threw for a true freshman program record 242 yards and two touchdowns. He didn't turn the ball over.

Now, going up against Michigan in Ann Arbor this weekend, McCulley will need more of the big throws he made in the fourth quarter against Maryland last week.

"Being able to bring us back at the end in the fourth quarter [at Maryland]. Being put in those situations, you can talk about that and drill it in practice, but you have to experience it," Allen said.

Earlier this season, McCulley was expected to take a redshirt season. After injuries jolted him up the depth chart, getting him these live game reps are something that will not only help him the rest of this season, but the rest of his career.

"As you mentioned, a year ago at this time he was playing for a sectional title. That is the reality of where he is and he has had to grow up really fast, but I think his poise and his natural confidence is starting to show," Allen said. "I think this is another opportunity -- you never know how somebody is going to respond in those adverse conditions. It is going to be a very hostile environment and a whole lot of fans cheering against him, but that will be another growth opportunity for him and our team."

After limited action in both the Michigan State and Ohio State games, the confidence was clear throughout the Maryland game.

With Michael Penix and Jack Tuttle still sidelined, more opportunities await for McCulley and potentially a newfound offense for Indiana.

"You can see [his confidence building]. There is no question about it," Allen said. "The more he plays, the more opportunities and the game itself reinforces a lot of things. Just his comfort level in this role and preparing each day for that, and that must continue tomorrow.

"Everything we do we do up to kickoff is critical here and our preparation, especially in that position, his film study and everything he is doing. You see the confidence building and growing each and every day."