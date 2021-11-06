Staff Picks: Indiana vs Michigan

Indiana travels to top-10 Michigan, looking for its first Big Ten win of the season. The Hoosiers are currently on a four-game losing streak. Michigan is coming off of it’s first loss of the season against Michigan State last week. Kick is set for 7:30 pm ET. Here are TheHoosier.com staff picks.

Jim Coyle

When the season started I thought Indiana had a legitimate shot to win in Ann Arbor. But three quarterbacks later and a myriad of problems with the offense line have shuttered those thoughts. Donovan McCulley seemed to improve with each snap in a loss at Maryland last week. I think he will improve with each snap at Michigan this weekend as well, but unfortunately I also think it will be in a loss because I simply do not see the offensive firepower needed to compete with a Wolverines team that should be seething after suffering their first lost of the year to Michigan State. The biggest question is will Indiana's defense come back to life? If that happens I can see Indiana making it closer than the spread, but the Big House is a tough place for a true freshman to make his second start. Prediction: Michigan 36, Indiana 27

Alec Lasley

IU has yet to put together a complete game and there is no real expectation that they can put it together against Michigan. Donaven McCulley showed promise against Maryland and has increased confidence this week. The question is, if IU is able to score points, will the defense be able to show up? The other saving grace is that IU has always played Michigan tough and maybe Michigan can have a let down like it typically does this time of year. I still think UM pulls this one out. Prediction: Michigan 31, Indiana 20.

Matt Byrne

Though Indiana's offense showed life last weekend against Maryland and scored 35 points, I don't think true freshman and third-string quarterback Donaven McCulley will have enough preparation and experience to face Michigan on the road in what would be his second start this season. IU will not score many points against the 15th ranked defense in the NCAA in a hostile stadium that can seat roughly 107,00 fans. Michigan, on the other hand, will have an easier time scoring. IU's defense against the running game has been stellar thus far, limiting opponents to 125 rushing yards per game. However, the defense allowed over 400 passing yards to Maryland last weekend. I see Michigan relying on their passing game more than their run, despite their running game being the stronger of the two. IU scores once and potentially even twice, but it won't be enough, regardless of how close the score is. Prediction: Michigan 28, Indiana 10



Keegan Nickoson

There’s a possibility this Michigan team could be the 2nd most talented team Indiana will face all season, right behind Ohio State. The biggest worry for me is TE Erick All. Micah McFadden makes his money on interior Blitzes, and having a TE as one of your leading receivers is going to demand more attention paid to them by the linebackers. I’m sure coach Warren will have a sufficient game plan to limit his explosiveness, but seeing how our secondary played against Maryland’s receivers last week, I’m not expecting much more. Secondly, this might be the worst possible environment for a true freshman QB. The Big House is a completely different animal compared to Capital One Field in College Park. I think McCulley will struggle, Michigan’s talented DB’s will take away Ty and Peyton to the best of their abilities, and he hasn’t yet proven he can rely on other options. Prediction: Michigan 30, Indiana 13



Trevor Gersmehl

Indiana is playing for pride at this point, but Michigan is coming off a tough loss to Michigan State and is at home. The Hoosiers need to start building for next season, which means building up Donaven McCulley and putting him in positions to succeed. There may be bright spots, but a victory will be hard to pull off. Prediction: Michigan 35, Indiana 17

