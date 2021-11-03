Early Look: Getting to know Michigan

If you're wondering why Indiana is playing a second primetime game this season, I don't have an answer. You're just as confused as I am. Furthermore, this game doesn't have the same weight if Michigan didn't blow a 30-14 lead to Michigan State on Saturday.

Indiana will go into this weekend with zero margins for error. At 2-6, the Hoosier's postseason hopes are slipping away, and the remainder of their season needs to be flawless.

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines stand in the way, and after Saturday's loss to the Spartans, their season isn't a total lost cause. The first College Football Playoff committee rankings debuted on Tuesday night, and the Wolverines checked in at No.7, giving them an outside chance to crack the top four come December, but a chance no less.

Michigan is 7-1, and 3rd in the Big Ten East, and their most notable win was a 38-17 thrashing of the Wisconsin Badgers. As usual, in The Big House, It's safe to say, true freshman quarterback, Donaven McCulley will have eleven enemies on the other side of the ball and about 100,000 enemies in the stands to deal with in his second career start.

Here are some key players, stats, and notes to look for Saturday night in Ann Arbor.