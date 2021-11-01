 TheHoosier - WATCH: Tom Allen recaps Maryland, previews Michigan
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-01 12:26:10 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Tom Allen recaps Maryland, previews Michigan

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana head coach Tom Allen recaps the Maryland loss and looks ahead to this weekend's opponent in Michigan.

Above is the full Q&A.

(Video courtesy of TheHoosier.com)

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}