 TheHoosier - Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs No. 8 Cincinnati
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-18 07:13:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs No. 8 Cincinnati

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana goes up against another top 25 opponent this season, its second in three weeks, when welcoming in No. 8 Cincinnati.

Indiana is coming off of a 56-14 win over Idaho at home last week. Cincinnati is coming off of a 42-7 win over Murray State.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 pm ET on ESPN.

A Look At Cincinnati

Early Look: Getting to know Cincinnati (PREM)

Behind Enemy Lines: Cincinnati (PREM)

Coach Talk: Cincinnati HC Luke Fickell discusses Indiana (FREE)

A Look At The Matchup

Three keys to an Indiana win over Cincinnati (PREM)

WATCH: Tom Allen gives final updates ahead of Cincinnati matchup (FREE)

Game Preview: Indiana looks to knock off No. 8 Cincinnati (FREE)

Staff Picks: Indiana vs No. 8 Cincinnati (FREE)

Other Storylines

Charlton Warren to give IU defense special upper hand in Cincinnati matchup (PREM)

Another big opportunity awaits as Indiana welcomes in top 10 Cincinnati (PREM)

Column: Another ranked opponent, another ranked los for Indiana? (FREE)

Look: IU to wear retro uniforms for Cincinnati game (FREE)

