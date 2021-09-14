Look: IU to wear retro uniforms for Cincinnati game

The uniforms are part of the adidas Reverse Retro Collection which were rolled out for numerous Adidas schools to wear throughout the season.

The Hoosiers are expected to be wearing retro jerseys that will mirror those jerseys worn by Bill Mallory's teams back from 1987-96.

Indiana football will be changing up its uniform selection for its home game against No. 8 Cincinnati on Saturday.

Mallory holds the mark of being the winningest coach in Indiana football history. He went a combined 47-32-3 during his time at Indiana, made five bowl game appearances and won the 1988 Liberty Bowl and the 1991 Copper Bowl. IU finished in the top four in the Big Ten on three different occasions, including a runner-up finish in 1987.

Some notable players on those teams were players like 1989 Heisman Trophy runner-up and two-time Big Ten MVP Anthony Thompson, who set NCAA records for career rushing yards, career touchdowns and single-game rushing yards during his career. Others include running back Vaughn Dunbar (1st team All-American and sixth in 1991 Heisman voting), quarterback Trent Green (15-year NFL career and two-time Pro Bowl selection) and wide receiver Ernie Jones (1987 Big Ten MVP).

Before this season, Dunbar came back to Indiana to talk to the team and see how the Indiana program has grown since he was in Bloomington.

"I knew who he was," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "He's a year older than me. I knew him out of high school (Dunbar starred at Fort Wayne Snider while Allen was at New Castle), but never met him before. He was just a great, great player here, without question."

Dunbar held the IU school record of 1,805 rushing yards from 1991 until Tevin Coleman broke it in 2014 with 2,038. Dunbar only played two seasons for the Hoosiers, also rushing for 1,224 yards in 1990.

"To hear him talk about the program and how excited he is," Allen says. "He got a chance to see the facilities. He hadn't been back in a while, and just talked about, 'Man, would I love to be able to be here at this time and be a part of what's going on.'

"Then even the locker room and the way it looks, it's so different than when he played and even the way the stadium looks and feels. So, hats off to our administration for what they have invested in football."

This weekend's game is set for 12:00 pm ET on ESPN.