Early Look: Getting to Know Cincinnati

The Hoosiers will face off with a ranked opponent for the second time this season on Saturday afternoon as they welcome the Cincinnati Bearcats to Memorial Stadium.

The Bearcats check in at No. 8 in the latest AP Poll, dropping one spot after struggling early against Murray State at home last weekend. Cincinnati would end up winning that game 42-7 after being tied 7-7 at the half.

The Luke Fickell-led Bearcats are coming off their best season since 2009 when Cincinnati went undefeated in the regular season claiming a Big East title. Eventually, they would lose big to Florida in the Sugar Bowl (the "phantom second" in the Nebraska vs. Texas Big 12 championship that season kept Cincinnati from playing in the National Championship against Alabama).

Luke Fickell is in his 5th season as head coach of the Bearcats. Coming from Ohio State where he coached from 2002-2016 in various positions. Fickell has helped Cincinnati get back to being a program to be reckoned with, staying in the Queen City even after garnering interest from Power 5 programs like Michigan State and Texas.

The recent news of Cincinnati joining the Big 12 coming in 2023 gives coach Fickell and the Bearcats momentum for years to come.

The Bearcats bring a stout defense and an uber-athletic offense to Bloomington on Saturday, which will arguably be the most important game for Cincinnati in the last 10-15 years.

Here are some key players, notes and stats to look out for.