Staff Picks: Indiana vs No. 8 Cincinnati

Indiana looks at its first sellout crowd in over four years when NO. 8 Cincinnati comes in to Memorial Stadium this weekend. The Hoosiers bounced back last week, improving its record to 1-1. Cincinnati comes in with a 2-0 record with wins over Miami (OH) and Murray State. This is the first meeting of a home-and-home series that was scheduled back on Sept 23, 2014. Kick is set for 12:00 pm ET on Saturday. Here are our staff picks for the game.

TheHoosier.com staff give their take on the Indiana game against No.8 Cincinnati this weekend.

Jim Coyle

Ok, we know Indiana has a very good defense and an average offense, so far. That can work if the Hoosiers play relatively mistake free on offense. Keeping Cincinnati's offense off of the field is going to be important because the Bearcats can score in bunches. They were tied with Murray State 7-7 at the half last week, but went on to win 42-7. Michael Penix has to improve and play cleanly. I think the Hoosiers defense and the sold out Memorial Stadium crowd are the difference in a lower scoring game. Prediction: Indiana 27, Cincinnati 17.

Alec Lasley

I do think IU comes out and plays its best game of the season. The biggest question, however, still remains to be whether or not the offense will be ready to go against another very talented defense. If Michael Penix comes out and just looks half as good as he was last year, it’ll open up the playbook much more than what we’ve seen thus far. Either way, I think Indiana needs to control the tempo and use its ground game to open up the pass game - something it’s not always used to. I think Stephen Carr has a really strong game and will energize the IU offense leading to (finally) some explosive plays downfield for Ty Fryfogle and guys like Miles Marshall and Javon Swinton. Nobody will run away with this game, however. Goes down to the wire but IU gets a key stop or turnover late to take it. Prediction: Indiana 24, Cincinnati 17.

Matt Byrne

Although a challenging game to win on the road, the Bearcats defense will hold an unpredictable Michael Penix Jr. at this point in the season. The running game looked great against Idaho, but I'm not confident it will have the same success against Cincinnati. IU's defense is skilled but won't stop Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and running back Jerome Ford completely, allowing a few touchdowns. Close game, but the edge goes to the Bearcats. Prediction: Cincinnati 21, Indiana 14

Keegan Nickoson

I just don’t think a one dimensional Michael Penix can beat the talented defense that Cincinnati has. Especially when the one dimension he can use has been shaky at best through two games. With NFL caliber corners, windows that may have been open against Idaho will be shut, and leaning on Stephen Carr won’t be enough for the Hoosiers to get the win. Desmond Ridder will take advantage of an injured secondary and have a good day passing, throwing two touchdowns and running for one. Under 49.5 will hit. Predication: Cincinnati 28, Indiana 17.

Trevor Gersmehl

Indiana had the chance to find its footing a bit against Idaho, but the week one performance doesn’t leave me feeling confident in picking them to beat Cincinnati. The big question is about Michael Penix Jr. and the Hoosier offense. I wouldn’t be surprised if Indiana pulled it out, but the safe bet is Cincinnati. Predication: Cincinnati 31, Indiana 18.

John Alden