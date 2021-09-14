Another big opportunity awaits as Indiana welcomes in top 10 Cincinnati

Indiana had two critical matchups in the first three weeks of the season. One was the season-opener at No. 18 Iowa. The second was a week three matchup against now No. 8 Cincinnati.

The first notable matchup did not go as planned for Indiana and now the Cincinnati matchup becomes increasingly important for a season filled with such high expectations.

The Hoosiers fell out of the top-25 following the 28-point road loss to the Hawkeyes but now see another terrific opportunity to get the season back on track.

"I think that, just like you mentioned, you have an opportunity week one, and we're going to have many opportunities as you see the polls out as the season unfolds to be able to play against top teams in the country," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "Our schedule is full of them. And this is the next one."