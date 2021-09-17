Game Preview: Indiana looks to knock off No. 8 Cincinnati
IU is set to host No. 8 Cincinnati this Saturday at Memorial Stadium, following a 56-14 victory over the University of Idaho last weekend to win its first game of the season. This is the second time IU will face a ranked opponent in 2021.
The Hoosiers look to knock off a top-10 opponent for the second time in two years, defeating No. 8 Penn State at home 36-35 last season. They also aim to extend their five-game winning streak against the Bearcats, with the last meeting resulting in a 42-6 IU victory in 2000.
IU has a 1-1 record thus far, losing 34-6 against No. 18 Iowa and beating Idaho 56-14. The defense played well in both games, with the offense executing far more successfully against Idaho.
Penix struggled against Iowa, throwing three interceptions, but he improved against Idaho, throwing two touchdowns. However, he only threw 11 of 16 complete passes for 68 yards and his longest pass was 10 yards, bringing into question his preparedness to throw deep balls against Cincinnati's defense.
Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan addressed this aspect of IU's passing game in a press conference on Monday.
"We need to throw the ball better vertically down the field," Sheridan said. "I think that's a fair assessment; certainly, it's a point of emphasis. It creates points. In order to have a high-scoring offense, you have to create explosive plays."
On the other side of the ball, IU's defense has been stellar this season under defensive coordinator Charlton Warren. The defense held Iowa to only 17 points and Idaho to 14 points, forcing and recovering three fumbles in the two games combined.
While some injuries have impacted the secondary, Warren said the depth still allows him to play experienced defensive backs.
"We have a lot of guys that have played a lot of football," Warren said. "We rotate guys all the time; they've done that for the last couple of years. A lot of those guys, even though it may be a backup, they’ve played a lot of football for us."
Warren continues to emphasize intercepting the ball, which the defense has failed to do in both games despite good opportunities.
"We've missed probably three takeaway opportunities ... It's something we're always stressing; we got to do better, we got to get more of them," Warren said.
The Hoosiers are listed as a 3.5 point underdog, but game-changing takeaways on defense can set up the offense to score, Warren said.
While these two teams haven't faced each other since 2000, Warren has as a coach for another program. He previously served as the defensive backs coach at the University of Georgia, who played Cincinnati in last year's Peach Bowl and won 24-21.
His recent first-hand experience can help predict the Bearcats offensive scheme in addition to watching film.
"Watching that game, watching the two games that they've played this year, they all give us clues into what we can expect based on what we would do," Warren said.
Unlike the Hoosiers, the Bearcats have won both games so far in their 2021 season, defeating Miami (Ohio) 49-14 and most recently overcoming Murray State 42-7.
There were some concerns because No. 7 Cincinnati was tied 7-7 with unranked Murray State at halftime, but the Bearcats went on to score 35 unanswered points in the second half.
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell said he looks to avoid a start similar to that of the Murray State game in a press conference on Tuesday.
"We didn't start off exactly the way we expected to or really wanted to," Fickell said.
"The first half was a very slow methodical game and I think the sense of urgency coming out of the second half, making first downs and getting the momentum back offensively changed the complete complexion of the game,” Fickell said.
Like IU, Cincinnati's strength is its defense. Players to watch out for include cornerbacks Ahmad Gardner and Coby Byrant and defensive end Myjai Sanders. IU head coach Tom Allen praised these three players in a press conference this week.
"The defensive end is special. They got two corners there; actually, both of them I think are really elite and very, very talented," Allen said. "You think about the defensive end position; you think about the corner position; those are two positions that the NFL puts a lot of value on because those affect your quarterback with both pressure and covering receivers."
But despite the Bearcats’ talent on both sides of the football, Fickell noted this matchup would be the first time since last year Cincinnati will play a road game.
"We have been quite a while since we've gone on the road," Fickell said. "Last year, I think, really one road game, maybe two road games, I can't even remember. Not a single game where there was any type of hostile crowd or any type of environment that you had to handle being on the road."
Penix and the Hoosiers will look to capitalize on a sellout crowd this upcoming weekend. Penix said that the energy last week against Idaho had a significant impact.
"I remember when we first went out there, when we came back inside, we were pumped," Penix said. "We were like, man, the student section is packed today. We were very excited to go out there and play; we were glad that we could play back with all the fans in the stadium and we can't wait until this Saturday as well."
The game is scheduled for Saturday, September 18th at noon ET and will be available to watch on ESPN.
