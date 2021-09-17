Game Preview: Indiana looks to knock off No. 8 Cincinnati

IU is set to host No. 8 Cincinnati this Saturday at Memorial Stadium, following a 56-14 victory over the University of Idaho last weekend to win its first game of the season. This is the second time IU will face a ranked opponent in 2021.

The Hoosiers look to knock off a top-10 opponent for the second time in two years, defeating No. 8 Penn State at home 36-35 last season. They also aim to extend their five-game winning streak against the Bearcats, with the last meeting resulting in a 42-6 IU victory in 2000.

IU has a 1-1 record thus far, losing 34-6 against No. 18 Iowa and beating Idaho 56-14. The defense played well in both games, with the offense executing far more successfully against Idaho.

Penix struggled against Iowa, throwing three interceptions, but he improved against Idaho, throwing two touchdowns. However, he only threw 11 of 16 complete passes for 68 yards and his longest pass was 10 yards, bringing into question his preparedness to throw deep balls against Cincinnati's defense.

Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan addressed this aspect of IU's passing game in a press conference on Monday.

"We need to throw the ball better vertically down the field," Sheridan said. "I think that's a fair assessment; certainly, it's a point of emphasis. It creates points. In order to have a high-scoring offense, you have to create explosive plays."

On the other side of the ball, IU's defense has been stellar this season under defensive coordinator Charlton Warren. The defense held Iowa to only 17 points and Idaho to 14 points, forcing and recovering three fumbles in the two games combined.

While some injuries have impacted the secondary, Warren said the depth still allows him to play experienced defensive backs.

"We have a lot of guys that have played a lot of football," Warren said. "We rotate guys all the time; they've done that for the last couple of years. A lot of those guys, even though it may be a backup, they’ve played a lot of football for us."

Warren continues to emphasize intercepting the ball, which the defense has failed to do in both games despite good opportunities.

"We've missed probably three takeaway opportunities ... It's something we're always stressing; we got to do better, we got to get more of them," Warren said.

The Hoosiers are listed as a 3.5 point underdog, but game-changing takeaways on defense can set up the offense to score, Warren said.

While these two teams haven't faced each other since 2000, Warren has as a coach for another program. He previously served as the defensive backs coach at the University of Georgia, who played Cincinnati in last year's Peach Bowl and won 24-21.

His recent first-hand experience can help predict the Bearcats offensive scheme in addition to watching film.

"Watching that game, watching the two games that they've played this year, they all give us clues into what we can expect based on what we would do," Warren said.