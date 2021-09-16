 TheHoosier - Behind Enemy Lines: Cincinnati
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-16 07:40:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Behind Enemy Lines: Cincinnati

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that Indiana plays, TheHoosier.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at a big out of conference matchup with No. 8 Cincinnati this weekend.

So, what can you expect from the Bearcats when they take the field this weekend?

We go in-depth with Jason Stamm, editor of the BearcatReport.

A look at the Cincinnati Bearcats ahead of this weekend's matchup.
A look at the Cincinnati Bearcats ahead of this weekend's matchup.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}