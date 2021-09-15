Column: Another ranked opponent, another loss for Indiana?

It was halftime at Indiana's home opener and IU held a dominant 35-7 lead over Idaho. Michael Penix Jr. had thrown two touchdowns and running back Stephen Carr had a rushing touchdown. A blocked punt and a punt return led to two more touchdowns. In the second half, the Hoosiers continued scoring, overwhelming the Vandals with a final score of 56-14.

It was a bounce-back win to rinse out the sour-tasting 34-6 defeat to then-No. 18 Iowa and the result the coaching staff, players and fans were hoping to see.

But will the Hoosiers defeat No. 8 Cincinnati after crumbling against their last ranked opponent? Is the 56-14 commanding victory over Idaho, an FCS team, a smokescreen that acts as a false sense of hope?

Looking at IU's schedule, the consensus was that the Iowa game would be challenging to win on the road. But, a positive is the Hoosiers would face a weaker opponent in Idaho, exposing areas that need adjusting before squaring up against a ranked Cincinnati team. After Penix threw three interceptions against Iowa, I expected him to throw a lot of passes against Idaho to help find a rhythm in preparation for Cincinnati.

But Penix only threw 11 complete passes out of 16 total for 68 yards. Backup quarterback Jack Tuttle earned more yards than Penix on a single throw with a 76-yard touchdown pass.

Penix's longest pass against Idaho was 10 yards, and he threw only three passes for more than 20 yards against Iowa. It's clear Penix has yet to utilize a deep passing game consistently, and it's unclear if that will change anytime soon.

Completing deep passes isn't always the goal, but it can demoralize the other team and create significant offensive gains. It will be tough for Penix to feel comfortable completing deep passes when he hasn't had many in-game and, not to mention, he will be challenged by a robust Cincinnati defense.

The Bearcats' most potent threats are cornerbacks Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant and defensive end Myjai Sanders.

Sanders was a 2020 Bednarik Award semifinalist, an award given to the best defensive player annually. He appeared on a 2021 preseason Bednarik Award watch list with Gardner.

Gardner allowed the third-lowest passer rating in the FBS in coverage in 2020, according to ProFootballFocus.com, also having more plays on the ball than first downs allowed in his career. He will most likely be covering IU wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, Penix's primary receiver, adding to the potential struggles Penix may face.

Meanwhile, Bryant was awarded First-team All-AAC honors in 2020 with 11 passes defended, four interceptions and seven pass breakups.

These three players all pose a threat to IU's passing game. Sanders is skillful in rushing the quarterback and will look to make Penix uncomfortable. Gardner and Bryant will challenge Penix's passes, looking to capitalize if Sanders forces a mistake in the pocket.