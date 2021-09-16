Three keys to an Indiana win over Cincinnati

After a disappointing loss on the road at Iowa to begin the season, the Indiana Hoosiers football team responded in a big way this past weekend with a convincing win over the Idaho Vandals.

Continuing their homestand this Saturday, the Hoosiers find themselves in a matchup with a Cincinnati Bearcats team ranked inside the top ten.

Cincinnati is off to a 2-0 start in 2021 after blowout victories against Miami (OH) and FCS Murray State.

This will be Cincinnati’s first game on the road, as well as its first game against a Power 5 opponent.

Indiana enters the game as a four-point underdog, and the Hoosiers will be aiming to pull off the upset in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday.

Here are three things Indiana needs to do in hopes of coming away with a victory against the Bearcats.