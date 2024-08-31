The wait is finally over.

Nine months after Curt Cignetti was hired to be the next head coach of Indiana football, the Hoosiers are set to open the season in just a few hours.

Indiana welcomes Florida International into Memorial Stadium on Saturday, with kick-of set for 3:30 p.m ET on Big Ten Network.

There's plenty of buzz around the Hoosiers entering the 2024 season, while the Panthers are looking for their first winning season since 2018.