Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of IU versus Florida International

Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with the media on Monday ahead of Indiana's week one matchup with Florida International this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Below is his full Q&A, as well as a transcript of the conversation once the transcript is made available.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0hZRjE0N2NVbUFnP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

