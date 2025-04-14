Former Hoosiers Set to Play in NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are right around the corner and there is no shortage of former Hoosiers who will start their journey to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy this spring.

Indiana Athletics put out the following release:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Four former Indiana men’s basketball standouts are set to take center stage in the 2025 NBA postseason.

OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

Anunoby, an NBA All-Defensive Team candidate, averaged a career-high 18.0 points per game to go along with 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest while playing 36.6 minutes a night. He started all 74 games he appeared in and shot 47.9% from the floor, 37.5% from the 3-point line, and 81.3% from the free throw line.

The Knicks wrapped up the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 51-31 and will host the Detroit Pistons in a best-of-seven series beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 19.

Thomas Bryant, Indiana Pacers

Bryant, an eight-year NBA veteran, appeared in 66 games for the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers. He averaged 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game. He shot 50.8% from the floor and 85.9% from the free throw line.

Indiana earned the fourth seed and home court advantage in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Pacers will host the Milwaukee Bucks in a best-of-seven game series beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 19.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors

Jackson-Davis, a 2023 Consensus All-American, made 37 starts across 62 appearances in his second season with the Golden State Warriors. TJD averaged 6.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 15.6 minutes per game. He shot 57.6% from the floor.

The 7-seeded Warriors will square off with the 8-seeded Memphis Grizzlies at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 15. The winner will take on the 2-seeded Houston Rockets in the Western Conference first round. Should GSW fall to MEM, the Warriors will take on the winner of 9-seeded Sacramento against 10-seeded Dallas for the right to take on the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round.

Kel’el Ware, Miami Heat

Ware, a 2024 first round pick, made 36 starts across 64 appearances in his debut season with the Miami Heat. The former All-Big Ten performer averaged 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocked shots in 22.2 minutes per game. He shot 55.4% from the floor.

The 10-seeded Heat will square off with the 9-seeded Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 16. The winner will take on the loser of the 7-seeded Orlando Magic versus the 8-seeded Atlanta Hawks for the final playoff spot. The winner of the final play-in game will travel to the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers to begin the opening round best-of-seven series.