IU Announces Spring Football Game Details For Thursday Night

IU Athletics Release

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana football program will wrap up the spring portion of its practice schedule with the annual Indiana Football Spring Game on Thursday (April 17) at 8 p.m. inside Memorial Stadium.

Arriving at the Stadium

Admission and parking are FREE with gates opening at 7 p.m. to get your first glimpse at the 2025 Indiana football roster.

Fans can utilize Gates E2 and E4 for entry into the stadium with all seating located on the east side of Memorial Stadium. The gameday Clear Bag Policy will be in place.

All athletics surface lots will be open starting at 5 p.m., with fans asked to utilize Gates 2, 4 and 12 when arriving. RV parking will be available at Gate 11, with ADA availability on the southeast and northeast Memorial Stadium. All Athletics surface parking lots will be open for additional overflow parking and fans can view a parking map here.

Pregame Processions

The Indiana football marketing staff will have giveaways starting at 7 p.m. with rally towels available at all entry gates. All pregame activities will take place on the Memorial Stadium east concourse, with rally towels, schedule posters, schedule cards and magnets available. Photo opportunities with Bubba, The Rock, and B1G Inflatable will be available.

The IU Marching Hundred Pep Band and IU Cheerleaders will perform at 7:15 p.m.

Season tickets will also be available for purchase.

Gameday Convenience

The Indiana Sausage Haus & Victory Flag BBQ, as well as the east concourse Market Grab & Go stands will be open starting at 7 p.m. and throughout the event.

IU merchandise and apparel will be available at the Gate E3 Store Booth, the mobile shop on the east concourse, and in the west lobby of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Scoring System

The squad will be split between the offense and defense with the scoring system as follows:Touchdown - 6 points

Extra Point - 1 point

Field Goal - 3 points

Turnover Gained - 4 points

Defensive Stop/Punt Forced - 3 points

Safety - 2 points



