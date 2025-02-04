Badgers aiming to limit Ballo: "He's one of the better bigs in the country"

If history is any indication, Indiana is walking into a storm Tuesday night.

The Hoosiers haven't won at the Kohl Center since 1998, a drought stretching back to the building's first year. For more than two decades, Madison has been a graveyard for Indiana's hopes, a place where the ghosts of past failures linger in the rafters.

For Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, the key to keeping it that way is slowing down Indiana big man Oumar Ballo.

"He's a handful," Gard said Monday. "We've seen enough film... he's one of the better bigs in the country."

The 7-foot, 260-pound center has been a force down low for Indiana, averaging 14.5 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 65.5% from the field this season. He's been even better as of late, scoring in double figures in nine straight games and averaging 17.2 points and 11.2 rebounds in that stretch.

It's not the first time Wisconsin has had to deal with him, either. On Dec. 9 of last season, Ballo recorded 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Arizona in a win over Wisconsin, making seven of his eight shots.

"With Ballo, obviously, we saw him last year at Arizona," Gard said. "The threat of Ballo inside really draws a lot of attention."