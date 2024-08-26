PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05REdRNDIxTEVDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Early look: Getting to know Florida International

Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Week one of the 2024 college football season is upon us, as Indiana is set to host Florida International this upcoming weekend to begin the Curt Cignetti era in Bloomington.

The Indiana football program has undergone countless changes this offseason, as Cignetti aims to change the way the Hoosiers are perceived by the national audience.

In week one, Indiana welcomes Florida International to Bloomington following a 4-8 campaign in 2023 for the Panthers.

Advertisement
Nov 18, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; FIU Panthers quarterback Keyone Jenkins (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; FIU Panthers quarterback Keyone Jenkins (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports (© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

KEY PLAYERS

- Quarterback Keyone Jenkins: Jenkins is back at Florida International for his sophomore season in 2024. Becoming the first true freshman to startat quarterback for the Panthers in a decade, Jenkins threw for 2,414 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Jenkins completed 58% of his passes and threw 11 interceptions a season ago as well. Jenkins is dangerous with his legs when he manages to escape the pocket -- he rushed for six touchdowns a season ago. Jenkins is still young, but his dual threat ability could prove to be a headache for an Indiana team that struggled against mobile quarterbacks a year ago.

- Running backs Shomari Lawrence and Lexington Joseph: Back in 2022, Joseph led Florida International in rushing, totaling 536 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Joseph missed the entirety of last season due to an ACL injury, leaving Lawrence to pace the Panthers in rushing. Lawrence collected 566 yards on the ground in 2023, finding pay dirt four times a season ago on the ground. Both tailbacks boasts plenty of ability and experience at the collegiate level. Lawrence and Joshpeh should form a formidable one-two punch for FIU in the backfield this upcoming season.

- Wide receivers Nazeviah Burris and Dean Patterson: Florida International's leading receiver from the 2023 season, Kris Mitchell, is now at Notre Dame. Burris and Patterson are both expected to pick up the slack for a Panther receiving room looking for a few guys to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Burris spent the first part of his college career at Stetson, where he caught 21 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown in four appearances last season. Patterson on the other hand is an All-CUSA wideout returning after a 28 catch, 423 yard season in 2023. He also caught a touchdown pass last year. Burris and Patterson are expected to lead the way in the receiving corp for Florida International this season.

Linebacker Reggie Peterson: Peterson was a consensus first team All-CUSA honoree at linebacker last season for the Panthers. He finished second on the team in tackles last year, with 104 -- the 10th best total in program history. Peterson racked up 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last year as well, while collected a interception too. Peterson's speed and quickness at 6-foot-2 and 229 pounds makes him a player to watch every time he steps on the field.

Safety CJ Christian: Christian is entering his senior season with the Panthers in 2024. After making eight starts at safety a year ago at Florida International, Christian is looking to expand on his excellent 2023 season. Last year, Christian finished the season with 55 total tackles and two tackles for loss. He led FIU and ranked inside the top five of Conference USA with three interceptions last season. Christian is a ballhawk in the secondary for the Panthers, and he's somebody Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke will have to keep an eye on at all times.

Nov 18, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; FIU Panthers quarterback Keyone Jenkins (1) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; FIU Panthers quarterback Keyone Jenkins (1) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports (© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

KEY STATS

- The Panthers finished the 2023 season inside the bottom 20 of the FBS in scoring, averaging 20.1 points a contest last year.

- Quarterback Keyone Jenkins was sacked nearly four times a game during the 2023 season.

- Florida International averaged less than 100 yards per game on the ground last season.

- The Panthers finished the season as one of the worst defensive units in the nation last season, allowing 31.8 points and 436.7 total yards per game last season. As a team, FIU surrendered 190.8 rushing yards a game last year.

OTHER NOTES

- Florida International has gone 4-8 in each of the first two seasons head coach Mike McIntyre has been at the helm of the Panthers. The last time FIU finished the season with a winning record was in 2018, when the Panthers went 9-4.

- In 2023, Florida International went 3-1 in non-conference play before going 1-7 in Conference USA action.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2luZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2Vhcmx5LWxvb2stZ2V0dGluZy10by1rbm93LWZsb3JpZGEtaW50 ZXJuYXRpb25hbCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBp dDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0 OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMg PSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24g b2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgog ICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7 CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSko KTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v c2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3 PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGaW5kaWFuYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmVh cmx5LWxvb2stZ2V0dGluZy10by1rbm93LWZsb3JpZGEtaW50ZXJuYXRpb25h bCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTAyJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9u b3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==