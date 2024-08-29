PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05REdRNDIxTEVDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Keys To The Game: How Cignetti can make a statement in his debut vs. FIU

Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Colin McMahon • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@colinmcmahon31

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Game week is finally here and in just a couple short days the Hoosiers will take the field for the first time under Curt Cignetti.

Indiana will face the Florida International Panthers in week one, meaning that the Hoosiers are favored by a solid amount.

Despite this, the game still has to take place on the field and anything can happen, so here are three keys to make sure IU avoids the upset and defeats the Panthers.

Advertisement

ESTABLISH THE RUN EARLY

This should be the gameplan early for the Hoosiers, as FIU did not fare well against the rush last season. The Panthers ranked lower than 100 out of 133 FBS schools in opponent yards per rush, rush yards per game and total rushes per game, showing just how vulnerable they were last year to the run, something the Hoosiers should look to capitalize on.

This points towards Mike Shanahan calling for rush plays early on, as IU should try to expose the difference in Big Ten lineman versus Conference USA lineman. In addition to showing just how impressive the OL may be for Indiana, pounding the run will also give IU fans a glimpse at the depth that the Hoosiers have at the RB position.

Justice Ellison is the projected starter, but guys like Kaelon Black, Ty Son Lawton and possibly Elijah Green could get involved. This should work to the Hoosiers' favor, as establishing who should get important carries later in the season is something that will have to be worked out early on, and running the ball often against FIU will do just that.

Using the run game against a team favored to lose by three touchdowns is nothing new, especially for a Big Ten team, but doing so will give IU not only its best shot at winning, but also to see which running backs can carry the load when facing tougher opponents in conference play.

KEEP KEYONE JENKINS IN CHECK

Nov 18, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; FIU Panthers quarterback Keyone Jenkins (1) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; FIU Panthers quarterback Keyone Jenkins (1) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports (© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

The next key flips over to the defensive side of the ball, as the Hoosier D will try to contain talented QB Keyon Jenkins. This will be no easy task as, while Jenkins is only a sophomore, he was the full-time starter in his freshman season, giving him experience, while also being able to put up impressive numbers.

Jenkins threw for over 2,400 yards in his first season in college football, showing that even as a young guy, he could throw the ball all over the field impressively. He also threw for 11 touchdowns, with three alone in his first career start against Western Kentucky. Despite this, Jenkins threw for 11 interceptions, something IU could expose on Saturday,

Jenkins can also make plays with his legs, something that the IU coaching staff has said is one of their focuses for limiting him while on offense. Given this, the IU defensive line should look to step up and get to the Jenkins before he can make a big play, something that he was prone to do last season.

While Jenkins is impressive with his arm and legs, the 11 interceptions show that he can be a bit flawed and make mistakes, which is consistent with him only being a freshman last season. If the Hoosier defense can make him make those hard throws that led to interceptions last season, they should have no problem stopping him and limiting the Panther offense.

GET MULTIPLE RECIEVERS INVOLVED

Similar to the first key regarding the running backs, Kurtis Rourke should look to get as many pass catchers involved as possible. While Donaven McCulley and Elijah Sarratt seem like consensus top two receivers on the roster, getting everyone catches will be a helpful litmus test to see who can be impactful later in the season. Specifically targeting the rest of the receiving corps, some names being Myles Price, E.J. Williams, Omar Cooper, Anderson Coby and Ke'Shawn Williams, will help the IU offense tremendously.

In addition to seeing who could possibly make big plays later in the season, it will help the Hoosiers this week against FIU, as having six, seven or even eight guys catch passes will disrupt the Panther defense, allowing for impressive drives if coupled with the run game I talked about earlier.

This should also be a benefit to Rourke as well, as getting in-game reps with as many receiving partners as possible should give Rourke a better feel as to who he gels with, improving not only his game, but the overall cohesiveness of the IU offense as a whole.

Getting as many receivers in-game reps will not only be key for this game, but moving forward, as this is one of, if not the most, talented position on the roster. While McCulley and Sarratt seem like the easy top two, there is talent all over the position, so getting multiple receivers the ball should not only give the Hoosiers an advantage against FIU but all season long.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2luZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2tleXMtdG8tdGhlLWdhbWUtaG93LWNpZ25ldHRpLWNhbi1tYWtl LWEtc3RhdGVtZW50LWluLWhpcy1kZWJ1dC12cy1maXUiLAogICAgY3NfZnBp ZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRt OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmluZGlhbmEu cml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZrZXlzLXRvLXRoZS1nYW1lLWhvdy1jaWdu ZXR0aS1jYW4tbWFrZS1hLXN0YXRlbWVudC1pbi1oaXMtZGVidXQtdnMtZml1 JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDImY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK