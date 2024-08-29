Game week is finally here and in just a couple short days the Hoosiers will take the field for the first time under Curt Cignetti. Indiana will face the Florida International Panthers in week one, meaning that the Hoosiers are favored by a solid amount. Despite this, the game still has to take place on the field and anything can happen, so here are three keys to make sure IU avoids the upset and defeats the Panthers.

ESTABLISH THE RUN EARLY

This should be the gameplan early for the Hoosiers, as FIU did not fare well against the rush last season. The Panthers ranked lower than 100 out of 133 FBS schools in opponent yards per rush, rush yards per game and total rushes per game, showing just how vulnerable they were last year to the run, something the Hoosiers should look to capitalize on. This points towards Mike Shanahan calling for rush plays early on, as IU should try to expose the difference in Big Ten lineman versus Conference USA lineman. In addition to showing just how impressive the OL may be for Indiana, pounding the run will also give IU fans a glimpse at the depth that the Hoosiers have at the RB position. Justice Ellison is the projected starter, but guys like Kaelon Black, Ty Son Lawton and possibly Elijah Green could get involved. This should work to the Hoosiers' favor, as establishing who should get important carries later in the season is something that will have to be worked out early on, and running the ball often against FIU will do just that. Using the run game against a team favored to lose by three touchdowns is nothing new, especially for a Big Ten team, but doing so will give IU not only its best shot at winning, but also to see which running backs can carry the load when facing tougher opponents in conference play.

KEEP KEYONE JENKINS IN CHECK

Nov 18, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; FIU Panthers quarterback Keyone Jenkins (1) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports (© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

The next key flips over to the defensive side of the ball, as the Hoosier D will try to contain talented QB Keyon Jenkins. This will be no easy task as, while Jenkins is only a sophomore, he was the full-time starter in his freshman season, giving him experience, while also being able to put up impressive numbers. Jenkins threw for over 2,400 yards in his first season in college football, showing that even as a young guy, he could throw the ball all over the field impressively. He also threw for 11 touchdowns, with three alone in his first career start against Western Kentucky. Despite this, Jenkins threw for 11 interceptions, something IU could expose on Saturday, Jenkins can also make plays with his legs, something that the IU coaching staff has said is one of their focuses for limiting him while on offense. Given this, the IU defensive line should look to step up and get to the Jenkins before he can make a big play, something that he was prone to do last season. While Jenkins is impressive with his arm and legs, the 11 interceptions show that he can be a bit flawed and make mistakes, which is consistent with him only being a freshman last season. If the Hoosier defense can make him make those hard throws that led to interceptions last season, they should have no problem stopping him and limiting the Panther offense.

GET MULTIPLE RECIEVERS INVOLVED