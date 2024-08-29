Indiana's season opener on Saturday against Florida International will mark the dawn of a new era for Indiana football, the Curt Cignetti era.

Ever since the Hoosiers announced the hiring of Cignetti back in late November, things around Bloomington have simply had a different feel to them.

"The campus buzz has been really cool," offensive lineman Mike Katic said Tuesday. "Everyone is super excited and all the boys are excited to get out there show what we are this season."

Cignetti has drummed up a palpable buzz in Bloomington that hasn't surrounded the Indiana football program in some time.

The reason for all the excitement is simple, and it starts at the top.

"(Cignetti) has that swagger and that winning mentality," Katic said. "Coach Cignetti brings that when he walks into any room. All of the coaches kind of follow suit too. All of the transfers from JMU bring that as well. It's a big winning mentality and I'm excited to see how it goes."

The swagger that Cignetti possesses in spades is seldom seen in a 63-year-old at this stage in his career.

At this point, that confidence is a part of who Cignetti is as a head coach and it's a staple of his teams. It was a staple of his teams at James Madison and it's already become a trademark of this Indiana team.