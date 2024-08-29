Indiana's 'swagger, winning mentality' set to fuel IU for season opener
Indiana's season opener on Saturday against Florida International will mark the dawn of a new era for Indiana football, the Curt Cignetti era.
Ever since the Hoosiers announced the hiring of Cignetti back in late November, things around Bloomington have simply had a different feel to them.
"The campus buzz has been really cool," offensive lineman Mike Katic said Tuesday. "Everyone is super excited and all the boys are excited to get out there show what we are this season."
Cignetti has drummed up a palpable buzz in Bloomington that hasn't surrounded the Indiana football program in some time.
The reason for all the excitement is simple, and it starts at the top.
"(Cignetti) has that swagger and that winning mentality," Katic said. "Coach Cignetti brings that when he walks into any room. All of the coaches kind of follow suit too. All of the transfers from JMU bring that as well. It's a big winning mentality and I'm excited to see how it goes."
The swagger that Cignetti possesses in spades is seldom seen in a 63-year-old at this stage in his career.
At this point, that confidence is a part of who Cignetti is as a head coach and it's a staple of his teams. It was a staple of his teams at James Madison and it's already become a trademark of this Indiana team.
The over 30 new incoming transfers on this year's roster -- over a dozen of which came from JMU -- have been pivotal in helping Cignetti establish and instill that winning mentality into each and every player on the team.
"There's a lot of older transfer that came in, and they come from winning programs," Katic said. "(We have) a bunch of guys that know how to win and know the feeling of winning. The weeks go by quick when you win, everyone's having a good time. We want to keep that up."
"It's about that mentality and that mindset of never backing down and having the confidence and aura about you," defensive lineman James Carpenter added. "Coach Cignetti, he's about it and that (trickles) down to us. Coming to (Indiana) and just trying to preach that to the guys here has been a big thing."
One of those new members of the 2024-25 Hoosiers is Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke.
Rourke is set to begin his sixth season of college football this upcoming season after spending the last three seasons starting for the Bobcats.
The former 2022 MAC Player of the Year has been described as more of a lead by example type of guy rather than a traditional vocal leader. Nonetheless, that hasn't stopped Rourke from becoming one of the keys leaders for the Hoosiers.
"It all starts with the quarterback," Katic said regarding presumed starter Kurtis Rourke. "He makes sure everyone is doing their job, he's making sure the tight ends, wide receivers and running backs are all lined up."
"He's a guy that after drives will come over and talk to the offensive line," Katic continued. "As an offensive lineman, that's what I love the most, when (Rourke) comes off the sideline and encourages us. I'm really excited to see how he careers himself on game days."
The level of confidence around the team entering the upcoming 2024 season is new for a handful of the returning Hoosiers.
Throughout an arduous 3-9 campaign in 2023, it was difficult for Indiana to remain confident as the losses piled up.
"Last year, as a team, we didn't really stay connected as the season went on," Katic said. "People were checking out early and once we knew we weren't bowl eligible, guys were not practicing hard and not playing hard. The standard that Coach Cignetti brings, it's not going to be like that (this year)."
This year, there's simply a different vibe around the Indiana football program.
There's been a tangible buzz around the team the entire offseason, ever since Cignetti took over the program.
The Hoosier head coaches contagious confidence and brazen swagger has his team locked into a winning mindset heading into Saturday's season opener against Florida International.
