TheHoosier.com's staff provides their predictions, in roundtable format, ahead of Indiana's week one matchup versus Florida International.

Indiana University Offensive Coordinator Mike Shanahan instructs players during fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion at Indiana University on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

JIM COYLE

The time for the rubber to meet the road has arrived, and I am here for it. Indiana opens the Curt Cignetti era on Saturday and I believe it comes with the Hoosiers winning by the roughly three touchdown margin over FIU that is expected in Las Vegas. Even a tempered Cignetti offense should be simply too much for an overmatched Panthers team that was 4-8 last season. Curt Cignetti also wants to make a statement, but when has he not? The most important thing for the Hoosiers is getting their starting quarterback, which I expect to be Kurtis Rourke, off to a good start, and the rest of the offense playing well while not making costly mistakes. Defensively Bryant Haines squad will have to focus on the very athletic QB Keyone Jenkins, who might remind some Hoosier fans of a young Michael Penix, Jr. But at the end of the day Jenkins options should be limited by a defense that I expect to be more than up to the task. Prediction: Indiana wins 35-10

ZACH BROWNING

As Curt Cignetti said back during Big Ten Media Days, college sports are an entertainment business too. For that reason, I expect Cignetti and the Hoosiers to come out and make a statement on Saturday against Florida International in front of what should be a decent Memorial Stadium crowd. From a talent perspective, Indiana has the advantage all over the field and I expect that to be on full display from the opening kick. How well the Hoosiers are able to contain the mobile Keyone Jenkins, will be the difference between a one or two score game and a blowout. Again, I don't believe that Cignetti will allow his team to take their foot off the gas pedal. I think Indiana steamrolls Florida International to open the season with a victory. Prediction: Indiana wins 34-10



JOSH POS

I think this game will be much closer than Indiana fans would like to admit. With all the new faces surrounding the Indiana football program entering this season, there will be an adjustment period playing for the Hoosiers. I think Indiana will struggle throughout much of the first half and the scoreline could be relatively close entering the intermission. However, I think Indiana's talent will ultimately prevail in the second half and the Hoosiers will pull away late to improve to 1-0 on the young season. Prediction: Indiana wins 38-24

COLIN MCMAHON

In a game that Curt Cignetti hopes will be a statement of a first game, the FIU Panthers come to town in a game that the Hoosiers are projected to win, and win by over three touchdowns. Despite this, Keyone Jenkins and company could keep it close if the Panther offense can make some big plays early. While it is certainly a possibility, I think the Hoosier defense keeps him in check and forces some errors out of the sophomore QB. On offense, I expect IU to pound the run early, while also making sure Kurtis Rourke gets his necessary reps throwing the ball. Look for some other receivers not named Donaven McCulley or Elijah Sarratt to get involved and make some plays in the red zone. With all this being said, I do expect an IU win but not to cover,. Prediction: Indiana wins 31-13

