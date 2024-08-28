This year's Indiana football team is a mix of countless new faces, both among the coaching staff and the player roster, but the majority of these guys come from one of two places: returning IU players and transfers from James Madison. By all accounts, the melting pot that is Indiana football's 2024 roster has meshed well together throughout the offseason. Now it's time for the Hoosiers to put it to the test on the field, as the season opener rapidly approaches. Under first year Indiana head coach and former JMU head man Curt Cignetti, both new and old Hoosiers alike have come together in an effort to turn this Indiana program around.

Indiana's Mike Katic (56) prepares to snap the ball during a spring practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Offensive lineman Mike Katic, a 2023 captain and a de-facto 2024 captain as well -- Cignetti will not name captains for 2024 -- detailed on Tuesday how he's seen everyone on the roster come together this offseason. Just having a bunch of guys that know how to win and know that feeling of winning," Katic said. "The weeks go by quick when you win, everyone is having a good time so we want to keep that up and I’m really excited for the season." That type of energy has been evident around Bloomington throughout the offseason and, as Katic said, the incoming transfers have a lot to do with it. Katic's "guys that know how to win" comments certainly align with the new JMU transfers that followed Cignetti over from Harrisonburg this offseason. In the two seasons Cignetti coached the Dukes at the FBS level, James Madison went 19-5. "He has that swagger, that winning mentality," Katic added when speaking on how this season may be different than the past couple of years. "All the JMU transfers bring that as well."

Indiana University's James Carpenter (99) during the first day of fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion at Indiana University on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.