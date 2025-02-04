Opposing Preview Q&A: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard

Below is his full Q&A.

Wisconsin basketball head coach Greg Gard spoke with the media ahead Indiana's Tuesday night clash in Madison with No. 21 Wisconsin.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board