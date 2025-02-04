Advertisement
Published Feb 4, 2025
Opposing Preview Q&A: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Advertisement

Wisconsin basketball head coach Greg Gard spoke with the media ahead Indiana's Tuesday night clash in Madison with No. 21 Wisconsin.

Below is his full Q&A.

SEE ALSO:

Indiana Basketball

- Game Preview: Indiana at No. 21 Wisconsin — notes, storylines, TV

- Déjà Vu for Indiana: Hoosiers collapse late again in loss to No. 10 Purdue

- IU played tough against Purdue, making its loss especially 'frustrating'

Indiana Football

- 2026 four-star defensive back Kaiden Hall talks Indiana offer

- Curt Cignetti graded highest first-year head coach by CFB Network

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

Advertisement