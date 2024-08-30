Indiana and Levy have partnered to "enhance" the gameday experience for fans at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Wednesday 8/28/24 Joined by Dylan Sinn, Kyle Neddenriep, Rick Bozich
Florida International head coach Mike MacIntyre and players spoke with the media on Tuesday.
Indiana football offensive lineman Mike Katic and defensive lineman James Carpenter spoke with the media on Tuesday.
Indiana men’s basketball is slated to open the 2024-25 season with a charity exhibition.
