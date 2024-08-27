Game Week Q&A: Indiana OL Mike Katic and DL James Carpenter
Indiana football offensive lineman Mike Katic and defensive lineman James Carpenter spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of Indiana's week one battle with Florida International.
Below is their full Q&As, as well as partial transcripts of each conversation.
Q: On adapting the mentaility brought from Coach Cignetti and the James Madison transfers...
Katic: Well, there’s a lot of older transfers that came in and they come from winning programs so just having a bunch of guys that know how to win and know that feeling of winning. The weeks go by quick when you win, everyone is having a good time so we want to keep that up and I’m really excited for the season.
Q: On what he's seen from Bray Lynch and Drew Evans in camp...
Katic: Just kind of getting used to how they play and their tendencies, picking up twists and gains from the d-line. With combo blocks and things like that it’s just about gelling and time. With Bray and Drew, kind of younger guys, but they get it, they get the offense with Coach (Bob) Bostad it’s kind of been an easy transition for them.
Q: On advice he has given to the guys...
Katic: Yeah, just stay focused. That’s what I tell all the o-lineman. There’s going to be ups and downs in games, there’s ups and downs in practice. Just flush it and move on. I’m a super level-headed guy throughout the game, I never get too high, I never get too low, so that’s what I’ve kind of been telling the guys and I think they’re taking that pretty well.
Q: On how Mikail Kamara has evolved since he began his college career...
Carpenter: Every way. His body, his development as a player, in the weightroom, just his game he’s stepped up to a new level this summer especially just seeing him grow over the years has been really special and I’m glad to be a part of it.
Q: On what he is most looking forward to for the season...
Carpenter: Just kind of bringing Indiana Football back, kind of being part of this rebuild or kind of this new era I would say. There’s been a lot of talk in the offseason, a lot of things here and there but I think being able to go out there and play is something I’m excited for.
Q: On bringing a new mentality from James Madison to Indiana...
Carpenter: It’s just that mentality, that mindset of never backing down, having that confidence, that aura about you. Coach (Curt) Cignetti he’s about it, he kind of comes down to us and coming here trying to preach that to the guys that have been here, I think has been a big thing. I just think kind of having that confidence, that aura about us that we’re going to go out there and win.
–––––
