Indiana football offensive lineman Mike Katic and defensive lineman James Carpenter spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of Indiana's week one battle with Florida International. Below is their full Q&As, as well as partial transcripts of each conversation.

Q: On adapting the mentaility brought from Coach Cignetti and the James Madison transfers... Katic: Well, there’s a lot of older transfers that came in and they come from winning programs so just having a bunch of guys that know how to win and know that feeling of winning. The weeks go by quick when you win, everyone is having a good time so we want to keep that up and I’m really excited for the season. Q: On what he's seen from Bray Lynch and Drew Evans in camp... Katic: Just kind of getting used to how they play and their tendencies, picking up twists and gains from the d-line. With combo blocks and things like that it’s just about gelling and time. With Bray and Drew, kind of younger guys, but they get it, they get the offense with Coach (Bob) Bostad it’s kind of been an easy transition for them. Q: On advice he has given to the guys... Katic: Yeah, just stay focused. That’s what I tell all the o-lineman. There’s going to be ups and downs in games, there’s ups and downs in practice. Just flush it and move on. I’m a super level-headed guy throughout the game, I never get too high, I never get too low, so that’s what I’ve kind of been telling the guys and I think they’re taking that pretty well.

