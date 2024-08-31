Here are the keys to Indiana having a successful week one game against FIU, Curt Cignetti's debut game for the Hoosiers
Indiana football heads into week one fueled by Curt Cignetti's swagger and winning mentality.
Indiana Sports Beat Radio 8/29/24 Joined by Shannon Griffith, Bob Kravitz, and Chris Denari
Carmel High School is known for producing top talent and a '26 linebacker may be the next Indiana football target.
A "melting pot" of transfers and returners are set to lead the Hoosiers into the 2024 season.
Here are the keys to Indiana having a successful week one game against FIU, Curt Cignetti's debut game for the Hoosiers
Indiana football heads into week one fueled by Curt Cignetti's swagger and winning mentality.
Indiana Sports Beat Radio 8/29/24 Joined by Shannon Griffith, Bob Kravitz, and Chris Denari