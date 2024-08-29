Join Zach Browning, Josh Pos and Colin McMahon as they get you ready for Indiana football's season opener on Saturday against Florida International.

Embed content not available

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board